Thrilling Battle Unfolds in Saudi Arabian Rally Showdown

The Saudi Arabian Rally saw Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux leading after the first leg, with Toyota's Sebastien Ogier edging ahead in the overall title race. Facing tough conditions, Ogier aims to surpass Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera. The rally marks Saudi Arabia's debut on the global championship stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 01:27 IST
Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux claimed the lead at the end of the first leg of the Saudi Arabian Rally, a season-ending event that has seen Toyota's Sebastien Ogier inch closer to winning another title. Ogier, aiming to match Sebastien Loeb's record nine championships, ended the day in seventh position.

Elfyn Evans, currently ahead of Ogier by three points, aims to be the first British world rally champion since 2001. Meanwhile, Kalle Rovanpera, positioned further back in eighth, seeks a third world title before transitioning to single-seater racing. The challenging courses around Jeddah have tested even the best drivers.

Saudi Arabia debuts as a world championship venue, adding excitement to the competition. The rally will conclude on Saturday, marking the first Middle East event in the series since 2011. As the race intensifies, the gaps remain small, setting the stage for a dramatic finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

