Australia's Ashes Strategy: Injuries Shake Up Squad

Australia's cricket team faces lineup challenges as captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sit out the Brisbane Ashes test due to injuries. Usman Khawaja, despite back spasms, remains in the squad. Steve Smith captains, supported by Mitchell Starc and new bowlers, as Australia leads 1-0 in the series.

Australia's cricket squad faces significant challenges in their lineup ahead of the second Ashes test in Brisbane. Captain Pat Cummins and paceman Josh Hazlewood have been sidelined due to injuries, with Cummins dealing with a lumbar stress injury and Hazlewood recovering from a hamstring strain.

Despite these setbacks, Usman Khawaja, who suffered back spasms in Perth, retains his place in the squad. Stand-in captain Steve Smith will lead the team again, following a convincing victory over England in the first match of the series at Perth Stadium.

Mitchell Starc, together with Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett, will spearhead the pace attack. Meanwhile, selectors face mounting pressure to reconsider the opening batting order, following Travis Head's commendable 123-run performance in Khawaja's absence.

