Belgium Claims Maiden Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Title in Tactical Triumph

In an exhilarating finale, Belgium triumphed against India in a narrow 1-0 win to claim their first-ever Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title on Sunday. Thibeau Stockbroekx's lone goal in the 34th minute sealed the deal for the Belgians, clinching victory in what was only their second appearance in the tournament.

India, coming off a resounding 14-3 win over Canada, struggled to find the back of the net, failing to convert three critical penalty corners. Key players like Jugraj Singh and Amit Rohidas couldn't penetrate Belgium's formidable defense. This marked India's second defeat at the tournament, having previously lost to Belgium in the league stage.

Despite a strong start from Belgium, characterized by better ball possession and incessant pressure, the match remained goalless at halftime. Both teams engaged in rigorous midfield battles, with India striving to outsmart Belgium's defense but to no avail. As the game entered its final quarter, Belgium's defense held firm, fending off India's aggressive attempts to equalize.

(With inputs from agencies.)