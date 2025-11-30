Left Menu

Belgium Claims Maiden Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Title in Tactical Triumph

Belgium secured their first Sultan Azlan Shah Cup by defeating India 1-0 in a closely contested final. Despite dominating possession, India's inability to convert penalty corners cost them dearly. The decisive goal came from Thibeau Stockbroekx in the 34th minute. This marks Belgium's maiden title in their second tournament appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaysia | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:20 IST
Belgium Claims Maiden Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Title in Tactical Triumph

In an exhilarating finale, Belgium triumphed against India in a narrow 1-0 win to claim their first-ever Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title on Sunday. Thibeau Stockbroekx's lone goal in the 34th minute sealed the deal for the Belgians, clinching victory in what was only their second appearance in the tournament.

India, coming off a resounding 14-3 win over Canada, struggled to find the back of the net, failing to convert three critical penalty corners. Key players like Jugraj Singh and Amit Rohidas couldn't penetrate Belgium's formidable defense. This marked India's second defeat at the tournament, having previously lost to Belgium in the league stage.

Despite a strong start from Belgium, characterized by better ball possession and incessant pressure, the match remained goalless at halftime. Both teams engaged in rigorous midfield battles, with India striving to outsmart Belgium's defense but to no avail. As the game entered its final quarter, Belgium's defense held firm, fending off India's aggressive attempts to equalize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Fiscal Boost: Parliament Approves Billions for Subsidies

India's Fiscal Boost: Parliament Approves Billions for Subsidies

 India
2
Love Marriages Rekindle Family Ties Amid Electoral Roll Revisions in Uttar Pradesh

Love Marriages Rekindle Family Ties Amid Electoral Roll Revisions in Uttar P...

 India
3
Clear Secured Services Limited Set for Growth with IPO Launch

Clear Secured Services Limited Set for Growth with IPO Launch

 India
4
SC directs CBI to take assistance of Interpol to reach out to cyber criminals operating from offshore tax haven countries.

SC directs CBI to take assistance of Interpol to reach out to cyber criminal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025