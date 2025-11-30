Epic Weekend in Sports: From Motorsport Victories to NBA Thrillers

Italian racing prodigy Leonardo Fornaroli clinched the Formula Two championship title in Qatar, establishing himself among the ranks of illustrious drivers who've swiftly moved from junior to top-tier racing success.

In an NBA nail-biter, Pascal Siakam's last-second shot secured the Indiana Pacers a dramatic 103-101 win over the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning continue their relentless momentum, extending their winning streak against the New York Rangers.

Off the court, Lane Kiffin's anticipated transition to LSU from Ole Miss, and the looming WNBA lockout underscore significant shifts within the sports world this weekend.

