The Mental Edge: Kohli's Philosophy on Preparation and Success

Virat Kohli emphasizes the mental aspect of batting over detailed preparation. Returning after a break, he scored a century against South Africa, underscoring the importance of visualizing game situations. Kohli discusses his belief in mental readiness and the joy of playing cricket as key to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:03 IST
Virat Kohli, renowned for his batting prowess, believes the mental aspect of cricket outweighs extensive preparation. Visualizing game scenarios and maintaining sharpness, he says, are crucial for success.

Upon returning to international cricket after a month-long hiatus, Kohli scored his 52nd ODI century against South Africa, marking his 83rd international century overall. 'All my cricket has been mental,' Kohli said, emphasizing fitness and a relaxed mindset over intensive match preparation.

Kohli, with over 300 ODI matches in his repertoire, reiterates the importance of mental readiness and the joy of playing. In his view, enjoying the sport and maintaining physical fitness are key, particularly at this stage of his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

