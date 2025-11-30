The Mental Edge: Kohli's Philosophy on Preparation and Success

Virat Kohli, renowned for his batting prowess, believes the mental aspect of cricket outweighs extensive preparation. Visualizing game scenarios and maintaining sharpness, he says, are crucial for success.

Upon returning to international cricket after a month-long hiatus, Kohli scored his 52nd ODI century against South Africa, marking his 83rd international century overall. 'All my cricket has been mental,' Kohli said, emphasizing fitness and a relaxed mindset over intensive match preparation.

Kohli, with over 300 ODI matches in his repertoire, reiterates the importance of mental readiness and the joy of playing. In his view, enjoying the sport and maintaining physical fitness are key, particularly at this stage of his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)