Virat Kohli Shines as India Triumphs Over South Africa

In an exhilarating ODI match, Virat Kohli secured a record 52nd century to lead India to a 17-run victory against South Africa. Kohli's efforts, supported by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, set a challenging target. Despite a strong South African fightback, India's bowlers sealed the win in a three-match series opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:04 IST
In an exhilarating display of cricket, Virat Kohli extended his record to a 52nd one-day international century on Sunday, laying the foundation for India's 17-run win over South Africa. The victory kicks off the three-match series, following South Africa's test series sweep last week.

Former Indian captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma thrilled the home crowd with a formidable 136-run partnership for the second wicket, setting a target of 350. Their efforts overshadowed Corbin Bosch's determined last-wicket stand for the visitors. "It's always fun to watch them play, putting opposition under pressure," commented Indian captain KL Rahul.

India batted first after their 19th consecutive ODI toss loss, with Yashasvi Jaiswal departing early. Despite losing Ruturaj Gaikwad and Washington Sundar, Kohli stabilized the innings with Rahul's support, enabling India to post a challenging 349-8. South Africa started poorly but managed to fight back before Indian bowlers clinched the game. The series continues in Raipur on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

