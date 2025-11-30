Verstappen Triumphs in Qatar: F1 Title Race Heads to Dramatic Finish

Max Verstappen secured victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, escalating the tension in the ongoing Formula 1 title race as it moves to the season's last leg in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Lando Norris, who could have clinched his first F1 title with a victory, finished fourth, while McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri took second place. All three key competitors have achieved seven race wins each this season. Verstappen is eyeing his fifth consecutive F1 title while Piastri and Norris are vying for their inaugural triumphs.

"That's a very lovely race," Verstappen remarked over the team radio after claiming his 70th career win. Meanwhile, Norris stands poised to become the first British driver to win the championship since Lewis Hamilton's last title in 2020, although his lead over Verstappen and Piastri has narrowed to 12 and 16 points, respectively.

