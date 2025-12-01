Left Menu

Stafford's Stunning Record and Auburn's New Leadership

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams sets a new NFL record with consecutive touchdown passes, while Auburn appoints Alex Golesh as head coach. In basketball, LeBron James sits out against the Pelicans. Sports enthusiasts are in for a treat with today's sports lineup involving major football games and esports events across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 01:12 IST
Stafford's Stunning Record and Auburn's New Leadership

Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford made headlines by setting an unprecedented NFL record with his streak of touchdown passes without interception against the Carolina Panthers.

In a major shift in college football, Auburn University announced South Florida's Alex Golesh as their new head coach, marking a new chapter for the program.

Simultaneously, the sports world awaited a dynamic lineup of games including basketball, football, and esports events, with LeBron James notably absent from the Lakers' game against the Pelicans due to a foot injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Police Force Strengthens Safeguards for Women Officers

Odisha Police Force Strengthens Safeguards for Women Officers

 India
2

True Legacy: India's Pioneer in Succession Planning

 India
3
Khaleda Zia in Critical Condition: Nation Holds Breath

Khaleda Zia in Critical Condition: Nation Holds Breath

 Bangladesh
4
SC asks department of telecom to ensure that telecos don't provide multiple SIM cards to one user which may be used in cyber crimes.

SC asks department of telecom to ensure that telecos don't provide multiple ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025