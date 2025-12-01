Stafford's Stunning Record and Auburn's New Leadership
Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams sets a new NFL record with consecutive touchdown passes, while Auburn appoints Alex Golesh as head coach. In basketball, LeBron James sits out against the Pelicans. Sports enthusiasts are in for a treat with today's sports lineup involving major football games and esports events across the globe.
Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford made headlines by setting an unprecedented NFL record with his streak of touchdown passes without interception against the Carolina Panthers.
In a major shift in college football, Auburn University announced South Florida's Alex Golesh as their new head coach, marking a new chapter for the program.
Simultaneously, the sports world awaited a dynamic lineup of games including basketball, football, and esports events, with LeBron James notably absent from the Lakers' game against the Pelicans due to a foot injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
