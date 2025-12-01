Stafford's Stunning Record and Auburn's New Leadership

Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford made headlines by setting an unprecedented NFL record with his streak of touchdown passes without interception against the Carolina Panthers.

In a major shift in college football, Auburn University announced South Florida's Alex Golesh as their new head coach, marking a new chapter for the program.

Simultaneously, the sports world awaited a dynamic lineup of games including basketball, football, and esports events, with LeBron James notably absent from the Lakers' game against the Pelicans due to a foot injury.

