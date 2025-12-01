Left Menu

Jansen on the Challenge and Thrill of Bowling to Kohli

South African cricketer Marco Jansen shares insights on the challenges of bowling to India's Virat Kohli, a world-class batter known for his ability to extend innings once settled. Jansen reflects on his experiences with Kohli and his personal batting progress in the series against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-12-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 09:36 IST
Jansen on the Challenge and Thrill of Bowling to Kohli
Marco Jansen
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa's all-rounder, Marco Jansen, has opened up about the daunting task of bowling to Virat Kohli, an Indian cricket sensation. Jansen acknowledged that Kohli's skill in prolonging his innings makes him a challenging opponent, especially after settling in at the crease. According to Jansen, the initial deliveries present the best chance to dismiss a batter of Kohli's caliber.

Jansen, who first faced Kohli as a teenage net bowler during India's 2017-18 tour of South Africa, described bowling to him as both frustrating and enjoyable. "It's nice to watch him play," he admits, appreciating Kohli's adeptness in a diverse range of shots. As Jansen observes, Kohli continues to excel by maintaining longer innings on the pitch.

On his batting form, Jansen feels liberated due to the top order's consistency, which allows him to concentrate on his game. The Proteas, despite being 0-1 down in the series, remain optimistic, assuring that good strategies are in place as they prepare for the second ODI. Notably, Temba Bavuma was rested, prompting Aiden Markram to take charge as captain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Police Force Strengthens Safeguards for Women Officers

Odisha Police Force Strengthens Safeguards for Women Officers

 India
2

True Legacy: India's Pioneer in Succession Planning

 India
3
Khaleda Zia in Critical Condition: Nation Holds Breath

Khaleda Zia in Critical Condition: Nation Holds Breath

 Bangladesh
4
SC asks department of telecom to ensure that telecos don't provide multiple SIM cards to one user which may be used in cyber crimes.

SC asks department of telecom to ensure that telecos don't provide multiple ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025