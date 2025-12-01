Jansen on the Challenge and Thrill of Bowling to Kohli

South Africa's all-rounder, Marco Jansen, has opened up about the daunting task of bowling to Virat Kohli, an Indian cricket sensation. Jansen acknowledged that Kohli's skill in prolonging his innings makes him a challenging opponent, especially after settling in at the crease. According to Jansen, the initial deliveries present the best chance to dismiss a batter of Kohli's caliber.

Jansen, who first faced Kohli as a teenage net bowler during India's 2017-18 tour of South Africa, described bowling to him as both frustrating and enjoyable. "It's nice to watch him play," he admits, appreciating Kohli's adeptness in a diverse range of shots. As Jansen observes, Kohli continues to excel by maintaining longer innings on the pitch.

On his batting form, Jansen feels liberated due to the top order's consistency, which allows him to concentrate on his game. The Proteas, despite being 0-1 down in the series, remain optimistic, assuring that good strategies are in place as they prepare for the second ODI. Notably, Temba Bavuma was rested, prompting Aiden Markram to take charge as captain.

