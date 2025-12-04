Cricket-Australia drop Lyon, England to bat after winning toss in second Ashes test
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 09:07 IST
Australia sprung a surprise by dropping veteran spinner Nathan Lyon and picking Michael Neser in a four-prong seam attack for the second Ashes test starting in Brisbane on Thursday. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first.
Australia lead the five-test series 1-0 after winning the series-opener in Perth by eight wickets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Perth
- Nathan Lyon
- Michael Neser
- Brisbane
- Ben Stokes
- Australia
- England
Advertisement