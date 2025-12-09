Legendary Striker Dixie Deans Remembered

John Kelly "Dixie" Deans, renowned for his prolific goal-scoring ability with Scottish clubs Celtic and Motherwell, has died at the age of 79. The announcement was made by both clubs on Tuesday, marking the end of an era celebrating one of Scottish football's celebrated forwards.

Deans was nicknamed after Dixie Dean, the legendary Everton and England player. His contributions to Celtic, following his 1971 debut, included multiple hat tricks in domestic cup finals against Hibernian. Notably, he scored hat tricks in the 1972 Scottish Cup final and again two years later in the League Cup.

In a remarkable 1973 performance, Deans scored six goals in a single match against Partick Thistle, contributing to his overall tally of 124 goals in 184 appearances for Celtic. Before his Celtic stint, Deans notched 89 goals during his time with Motherwell. After his tenure in Scotland, he played for clubs including Luton Town and Adelaide City, before his retirement in 1980. Michael Nicholson, Celtic's chief executive, reflected on Deans' enduring legacy and deep connection with the club's supporters.

