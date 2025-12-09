End of an Era: Helmut Marko's Departure from Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing faces a significant transition with the departure of Helmut Marko, a veteran consultant and influential figure in motorsport, who announced his exit on Tuesday. The 82-year-old Austrian, who played a crucial role in nurturing talent like Max Verstappen, leaves behind a legacy of decisive involvement in strategic decisions.

Marko's departure comes amid Red Bull's new era, as the team prepares to step into 2026 manufacturing its own power units with Ford. This shift follows strained relations with corporate owners and internal disagreements. With figures like Christian Horner and Adrian Newey also having left, Red Bull embarks on a transformative journey.

The team's new phase underlines the end of an era defined by notable achievements and challenges. Helmut Marko's influence spanned over two decades, sculpting a team renowned for its championship success. As Red Bull navigates future endeavors, Marko's absence will be deeply felt across the motorsport world.

(With inputs from agencies.)