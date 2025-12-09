Streamlining Revenue Services: Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu calls for simplification of revenue services, emphasizing real-time implementation of the auto-mutation system for land documents. With over two lakh complaints and ambitious revenue targets, the state aims to complete land resurvey by 2027 and generate significant revenue from real estate initiatives.
In a bid to simplify revenue services in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has advocated for the real-time implementation of the auto-mutation system for pattadar passbooks, emphasizing a reduced need for landowners to visit government offices repeatedly.
The Chief Minister reviewed the revenue department, addressing the pressing issue of over two lakh complaints, predominantly concerning land classification and mutation disputes. He called for a comprehensive overhaul of the department within a year and set a deadline to complete the land resurvey by December 2027.
Additionally, the state government has established a revenue target exceeding Rs 10,000 crore for the Registration and Stamps Department in the upcoming fiscal year. Identifying 430 real estate ventures, the government plans to generate Rs 250 crore through user-friendly registrations, aligning with governance reforms introduced in June.
