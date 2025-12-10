Salah’s Scapegoat Saga: Steven Gerrard Speaks Out

Steven Gerrard, former captain of Liverpool, has expressed his understanding for Mohamed Salah following the latter's controversial comments about being scapegoated by the club. Salah's claims, which caused a media uproar, came after a draw with Leeds United in the Premier League.

The Egyptian player, who was left out of the squad for recent matches, including a trip to Inter Milan, expressed frustration over his perceived lack of support during his first notable dip in form. Gerrard shared his insights on TNT Sports, emphasizing the rarity of Salah's form decline over his remarkable eight-year tenure.

Despite Salah's outburst, Gerrard anticipates reconciliation, highlighting Salah's value to the team's potential resurgence. As Liverpool remains mid-table, Gerrard remains optimistic about their recovery should they address current challenges, including Salah's situation.

