Foreign Travels: Controversy Surrounding Rahul Gandhi's Overseas Journeys
The BJP criticizes Rahul Gandhi for his frequent overseas trips, questioning their purpose and comparing them to Prime Minister Modi's official visits. They accuse Gandhi of neglecting responsibilities and engaging in secretive meetings. Congress defends Gandhi, highlighting Modi's time spent abroad.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns about Rahul Gandhi's frequent overseas trips, questioning the purpose and motives behind these visits. They argue that his international travels often coincide with crucial domestic events, such as parliamentary sessions, suggesting a deliberate neglect of responsibilities.
Meanwhile, the Congress party has defended Gandhi, arguing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself spends a significant amount of time abroad. The debate underscores the ongoing political tension between the ruling party and opposition over the accountability of their leaders' activities.
The BJP maintains that Gandhi's interactions with unknown individuals during his international stays are suspicious, while Congress claims that Modi's own international engagements are driven by official duties. As the controversy unfolds, it continues to fuel the political discourse in India.
