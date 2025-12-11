Judicial Sportsmanship: Fitness and Fun Unite at Supreme Court's Annual Events

The Supreme Court Bar Association hosted its celebrated Annual Day/Night Cricket Match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, engaging teams led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) XI and SCBA XI. The event, attended by CJI Surya Kant, is known for sparking excitement among judges and lawyers.

Addressing journalists at the stadium, CJI Kant remarked on the extensive preparations made by both the bar and the bench, emphasizing the spirited competition born from these annual gatherings. 'Every year, this eagerly awaited match generates enthusiasm and detailed preparation from both sides,' noted the Chief Justice.

Recently, CJI Surya Kant, alongside Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, took part in the All India Judges Badminton Championship at Thyagraj Stadium. Highlighting the demanding nature of judicial work, CJI Kant praised the participation of nearly 75 High Court judges, stressing the importance of mental and physical fitness.

'Judges face high levels of stress due to their work's nature, and engaging in recreational activities is crucial. Participating in such events underscores our commitment to a balanced lifestyle,' Kant articulated. Supported by the Ministry of Justice and FIT India, the championship underscores a broader initiative promoting judicial fitness across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)