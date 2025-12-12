Indian Men's Hockey Team Scores Success in South Africa Tour

The Indian men's hockey team concluded its tour of South Africa with a string of impressive performances, remaining unbeaten across all matches. The team's journey included two Test matches and a friendly that highlighted their dominance on the field.

In the first Test match on Sunday, India set the tone with a convincing 5-2 victory, courtesy of goals from Shilanand Lakra, Aditya Arjun Lalage, and Amit Rohidas. The team's offensive prowess was evident as they outplayed their hosts.

The second Test, played on Monday, saw Captain Harmanpreet Singh stepping up to the challenge with a brace, ensuring a 2-2 draw. The tour concluded on a high note with a 4-1 victory in the friendly on Wednesday, driven by goals from Sukhjeet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh, and Mandeep Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)