Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives Amidst Dense Fog

Two young men were killed and another critically injured in an accident on the Bareilly–Pilibhit highway. A speeding truck collided with their motorcycle amid dense fog. The deceased are identified as Prempal and Sunil Kumar, while the survivor, Gopal, remains in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic accident on the Bareilly–Pilibhit highway, two youths lost their lives and another sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle amidst dense fog conditions.

The collision occurred late Saturday night near Sithra village in the Hafizganj police station area as the victims were returning to their village post-work. The truck, reportedly from the Nawabganj side, rammed into the bike, resulting in the fatalities.

Police identified the deceased as Prempal (31) and Sunil Kumar (17), both residents of Ajitdandi village in Pilibhit district. The injured individual, Gopal (18), has been admitted to a private facility due to his critical condition. Authorities are actively investigating with a search underway for the absconding truck driver, using CCTV footage to trace the vehicle.

