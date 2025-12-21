Left Menu

Historic Victories: An Se-young and Christo Popov Shine at World Tour Finals

South Korea's An Se-young and France's Christo Popov triumphed at the World Tour Finals. An claimed her 11th title in 2025, equaling a record, while Popov became the first French winner. Both faced intense matches, with An overcoming a tough challenge from Wang Zhiyi and Popov defeating world champion Shi Yuqi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:38 IST
Historic Victories: An Se-young and Christo Popov Shine at World Tour Finals

South Korea's badminton star An Se-young captured her 11th title of 2025 by winning the women's World Tour Finals, defeating Wang Zhiyi with scores of 21-13, 18-21, 21-10. An's remarkable achievement matches the record set by Japan's Kento Momota for the most titles in a calendar year.

An endured a grueling 96-minute match against Wang, utilizing sharp strategies including targeted smashes and solid defense. Despite Wang's efforts to exploit An's forehand, An's resilience led her to victory. The final game saw An fend off the fatigue and leg cramps with impressive backcourt defense.

In the men's event, French player Christo Popov upset world champion Shi Yuqi with a 21-19, 21-9 victory. Demonstrating relentless pace, Popov became the first Frenchman to win the championship. His swift rallies and tactical prowess overpowered Shi, who was striving to match Viktor Axelsen's record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025