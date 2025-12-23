Left Menu

Neutral Path: Nikita Filippov Cleared for 2026 Winter Games

Russian skier Nikita Filippov has been invited to the 2026 Winter Games in Italy by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Due to the invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian athletes will compete under neutral status without national symbols. This marks the debut of ski mountaineering at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:42 IST
Russian ski mountaineer Nikita Filippov is officially invited to the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, the International Olympic Committee announced. Russia and Belarusian athletes faced bans following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In September, the IOC decided that eligible Russians and Belarusians could compete as neutral athletes, devoid of national flag or anthem. Filippov joins figure skaters Adelia Petrosyan and Pyotr Gumennik as Russia's third sanctioned participant. Belarusian skater Viktoriya Safonova is also permitted to compete in the Games.

The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will introduce ski mountaineering for the first time from February 19 to 21. Filippov's participation represents a significant milestone for the sport on this global stage.

