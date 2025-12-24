Thackeray Alliance: Dynastic Duo Joins Forces for BMC Elections

In a significant political development, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and his cousin, Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have announced an alliance between their parties. This move comes ahead of the impending Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

During a joint press conference in Mumbai, the Thackeray cousins emphasized their decision to unite their parties for the long haul, amid perceptions of potential electoral setbacks.

Responding to this alliance, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized the collaboration as a tactic to stave off electoral defeat, asserting that Mumbai's electorate will favor the NDA-BJP for development-oriented governance. The BMC elections are set for January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)