Thackeray Alliance: Dynastic Duo Joins Forces for BMC Elections
In a strategic move ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena announced an alliance. The BJP criticized this partnership, suggesting it stems from a fear of electoral defeat, while affirming their confidence in winning through development promises.
In a significant political development, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and his cousin, Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have announced an alliance between their parties. This move comes ahead of the impending Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.
During a joint press conference in Mumbai, the Thackeray cousins emphasized their decision to unite their parties for the long haul, amid perceptions of potential electoral setbacks.
Responding to this alliance, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized the collaboration as a tactic to stave off electoral defeat, asserting that Mumbai's electorate will favor the NDA-BJP for development-oriented governance. The BMC elections are set for January 15.
