Left Menu

Thackeray Alliance: Dynastic Duo Joins Forces for BMC Elections

In a strategic move ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena announced an alliance. The BJP criticized this partnership, suggesting it stems from a fear of electoral defeat, while affirming their confidence in winning through development promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:34 IST
Thackeray Alliance: Dynastic Duo Joins Forces for BMC Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and his cousin, Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have announced an alliance between their parties. This move comes ahead of the impending Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

During a joint press conference in Mumbai, the Thackeray cousins emphasized their decision to unite their parties for the long haul, amid perceptions of potential electoral setbacks.

Responding to this alliance, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized the collaboration as a tactic to stave off electoral defeat, asserting that Mumbai's electorate will favor the NDA-BJP for development-oriented governance. The BMC elections are set for January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025