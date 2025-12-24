Shafali Verma: Versatile Performer Boosts India's T20 Journey

India's dynamic women opener, Shafali Verma, highlights the importance of versatility within the team, aligning with head coach Amol Muzumdar's strategic approach. The team's batters routinely practice bowling during training sessions to prepare for diverse match scenarios.

In a spectacular performance in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, Shafali scored an unbeaten 69 off 34 balls, leading India to a seven-wicket victory and securing a 2-0 lead in the series. Reflecting on India's bowling options, Shafali expressed her enthusiasm for contributing with the ball, emphasizing the team's collective eagerness to enhance their game.

While India's fielding has been inconsistent, the team commits to improvement, especially with the approaching World Cup. Young spinner Vaishnavi Sharma's international debut wicket adds promise to India's bowling unit. Shafali's focus on executing plans effectively illustrates her dedication to leading India's charge in the T20 format.

