Left Menu

Shafali Verma: Versatile Performer Boosts India's T20 Journey

India's women cricketer Shafali Verma stresses the importance of adaptability as players train for various roles in the team. Her 69-run innings secured victory against Sri Lanka in the T20 series. With upcoming challenges, the team focuses on refining skills, showing significant improvement in all aspects of the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:23 IST
Shafali Verma: Versatile Performer Boosts India's T20 Journey
Shafali Verma

India's dynamic women opener, Shafali Verma, highlights the importance of versatility within the team, aligning with head coach Amol Muzumdar's strategic approach. The team's batters routinely practice bowling during training sessions to prepare for diverse match scenarios.

In a spectacular performance in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, Shafali scored an unbeaten 69 off 34 balls, leading India to a seven-wicket victory and securing a 2-0 lead in the series. Reflecting on India's bowling options, Shafali expressed her enthusiasm for contributing with the ball, emphasizing the team's collective eagerness to enhance their game.

While India's fielding has been inconsistent, the team commits to improvement, especially with the approaching World Cup. Young spinner Vaishnavi Sharma's international debut wicket adds promise to India's bowling unit. Shafali's focus on executing plans effectively illustrates her dedication to leading India's charge in the T20 format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025