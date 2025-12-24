Left Menu

Justice Denied: Dark Days for India's Society and Economy

Rahul Gandhi condemns the alleged mistreatment of the 2017 Unnao rape survivor, highlighting the societal and economic repercussions. He criticizes the bail granted to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, urging for respect and justice for the survivor. The incident reflects broader issues in India's justice system and societal values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:42 IST
Justice Denied: Dark Days for India's Society and Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized India's deteriorating societal values following the alleged mistreatment of the Unnao rape survivor. Gandhi expressed grave concerns about the economic and moral decline witnessed in India.

His comments came after the Delhi High Court granted bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in the 2017 rape case. Gandhi decried this decision, emphasizing the need for justice and protection for the survivor, who continues to face harassment and fear.

The Unnao case highlights critical issues within India's judicial system, as the survivor and her mother vow to challenge the court's decision in the Supreme Court. Such legal outcomes raise questions about justice and equality in India's society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025