Justice Denied: Dark Days for India's Society and Economy
Rahul Gandhi condemns the alleged mistreatment of the 2017 Unnao rape survivor, highlighting the societal and economic repercussions. He criticizes the bail granted to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, urging for respect and justice for the survivor. The incident reflects broader issues in India's justice system and societal values.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized India's deteriorating societal values following the alleged mistreatment of the Unnao rape survivor. Gandhi expressed grave concerns about the economic and moral decline witnessed in India.
His comments came after the Delhi High Court granted bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in the 2017 rape case. Gandhi decried this decision, emphasizing the need for justice and protection for the survivor, who continues to face harassment and fear.
The Unnao case highlights critical issues within India's judicial system, as the survivor and her mother vow to challenge the court's decision in the Supreme Court. Such legal outcomes raise questions about justice and equality in India's society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Advocates GST Reduction on Air Purifiers Amid Rising Pollution
Delhi High Court Declines to Halt 'UP 77' Web Series
Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Intervention in 'UP 77' Web Series Case
Delhi High Court Enhances Legal Support for Detained Major in UAE
Delhi High Court Reviews Plea to Halt 'UP 77' Web Series