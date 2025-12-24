Justice Denied: Dark Days for India's Society and Economy

In a poignant address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized India's deteriorating societal values following the alleged mistreatment of the Unnao rape survivor. Gandhi expressed grave concerns about the economic and moral decline witnessed in India.

His comments came after the Delhi High Court granted bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in the 2017 rape case. Gandhi decried this decision, emphasizing the need for justice and protection for the survivor, who continues to face harassment and fear.

The Unnao case highlights critical issues within India's judicial system, as the survivor and her mother vow to challenge the court's decision in the Supreme Court. Such legal outcomes raise questions about justice and equality in India's society.

(With inputs from agencies.)