Tamil Nadu Polls: DMDK Confident in Secular Progressive Alliance's Success

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Monday confidently asserted that the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) is poised to capture 200 seats in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. She attributes this optimism to the enduring influence of political leaders Vijayakanth and M Karunanidhi. As Premalatha campaigns across the state, she observes increasing public support, bolstering her belief in the alliance's victory. She criticized the AIADMK, asserting that those aligned with DMDK embrace the alliance's ideology more authentically.

Premalatha emphasized the principled nature of political alliances, vowing to promote development in the Virudhachalam constituency. She remarked that internal political discourse among coalition partners, including elements within the DMK and the National Democratic Alliance, is a routine aspect of political dynamics.

The Tamil Nadu elections, set for April 23, will be conducted in a single phase with results announced on May 4, covering 234 constituencies. The principal contest pits the DMK-led SPA, inclusive of Congress, DMDK, and VCK, against the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi.

In an intriguing development, actor-turned-politician Vijay aims to challenge the status quo with TVK, potentially transforming the elections into a three-pronged battle. According to a Lok Poll survey, the DMK-led alliance is projected to perform strongly, possibly capturing 181 to 189 seats with a 40.1 per cent vote share. Meanwhile, the AIADMK-led coalition might secure 38 to 42 seats with a 29 per cent share. Other entities, including TVK, may gain 8 to 10 seats, garnering 23.9 per cent support. The influence of smaller parties like NTK is expected to be minimal.