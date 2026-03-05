Bihar Political Storm: Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Candidacy Sparks Controversy

In a tumultuous twist in Bihar's political landscape, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha stirred debate by likening the speculation surrounding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential Rajya Sabha bid to the 2025 capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. According to Jha, the scenario mirrors a "desi version of the Maduro model"—a 'kidnapping by consent' narrative.

Jha emphasized that the widespread media reports on Kumar's nomination suggest more than mere speculation. He remarked, "This isn't just rumor. There's substance here. This reflects the potential conclusion of a political chapter—a 'Maduro' model, where consent isn't from the individual but those around."

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav dismissed the speculation as an internal JD(U) issue, reaffirming, "Nitish Kumar's decision is paramount." He criticized the opposition, claiming their credibility is diminishing as the NDA remains united under Kumar, celebrating 21 years of developmental progress in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)