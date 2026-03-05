Surging Sales: Auto Retail Booms with Double-Digit Growth

In February, domestic automobile retail sales surged by 26% year-on-year, demonstrating robust growth across all segments as reported by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The rise was attributed to GST 2.0, increased affordability, and renewed market confidence.

According to FADA President C S Vigneshwar, various vehicle categories such as two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and tractors achieved their highest-ever February retail volumes, indicating strong underlying demand. Notably, urban markets grew by 21% while rural markets reported a 34% increase year-on-year, driven by factors like improved rural liquidity and attractive marketing schemes.

The commercial vehicle segment also witnessed increased sales, supported by steady e-commerce activity and infrastructure-linked demand. Despite some supply constraints, the overall outlook remains cautiously optimistic, with expectations of sustained momentum due to festive demand and other market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)