Left Menu

Surging Sales: Auto Retail Booms with Double-Digit Growth

Domestic automobile retail sales experienced a significant 26% year-on-year increase in February, with improved affordability and market confidence driving growth across almost all segments. The rural and urban markets both showed strong demand, bolstered by factors such as GST rationalisation, marriage season, and new model introductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:28 IST
Surging Sales: Auto Retail Booms with Double-Digit Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In February, domestic automobile retail sales surged by 26% year-on-year, demonstrating robust growth across all segments as reported by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The rise was attributed to GST 2.0, increased affordability, and renewed market confidence.

According to FADA President C S Vigneshwar, various vehicle categories such as two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and tractors achieved their highest-ever February retail volumes, indicating strong underlying demand. Notably, urban markets grew by 21% while rural markets reported a 34% increase year-on-year, driven by factors like improved rural liquidity and attractive marketing schemes.

The commercial vehicle segment also witnessed increased sales, supported by steady e-commerce activity and infrastructure-linked demand. Despite some supply constraints, the overall outlook remains cautiously optimistic, with expectations of sustained momentum due to festive demand and other market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah's Influence Wanes Amid Lebanon's Tumultuous Conflict

Hezbollah's Influence Wanes Amid Lebanon's Tumultuous Conflict

 Australia
2
China Charts Future: From Tech Supremacy to Population Policies

China Charts Future: From Tech Supremacy to Population Policies

 Global
3
Congress Exodus Boosts BJP in Assam: MLAs Switch Sides Ahead of Polls

Congress Exodus Boosts BJP in Assam: MLAs Switch Sides Ahead of Polls

 India
4
Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026