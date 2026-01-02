Whirlwind Transition: Calum McFarlane's First Test as Chelsea's Interim Manager
Calum McFarlane has been promoted from Under-21s coach to interim manager of Chelsea, tasked with facing Manchester City and Pep Guardiola. Chelsea seeks a replacement for Enzo Maresca, who left amid tensions. McFarlane's first game occurs as Chelsea vies for top league positioning and future stability.
Calum McFarlane finds himself in uncharted waters, stepping up from his role as Under-21s coach to interim manager of Chelsea. Within a whirlwind 24 hours, he's been tasked with one of the toughest challenges in football: a face-off against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this Sunday.
The sudden elevation comes as Chelsea searches for a new full-time manager following Enzo Maresca's departure, reportedly triggered by disagreements with the club's hierarchy. McFarlane led his first senior team training on Friday, focusing on instilling energy and enthusiasm in the squad.
With Chelsea currently fifth in the Premier League, McFarlane's debut comes at a pivotal moment. The London club is just three points shy of Liverpool in fourth place, emphasizing the importance of maintaining form amid a frenetic run of nine matches this month.