Left Menu

Mustafizur Rahman Released Amid Increasing Indo-Bangladesh Tensions

Kolkata Knight Riders has released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad following instruction from the BCCI, amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh. The decision comes amid controversies and heightened security concerns, juxtaposed with political changes in Bangladesh that have impacted sporting ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:01 IST
Mustafizur Rahman Released Amid Increasing Indo-Bangladesh Tensions
Mustafizur Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad on advice from the BCCI due to escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh. The IPL franchise had secured Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore after a bidding war last month.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that KKR could seek a replacement if necessary. The move follows recent political unrest in Bangladesh, notably after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the introduction of a new interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. These shifts have strained diplomatic relations, raising safety concerns.

The situation has sparked criticism directed at KKR's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for including Rahman amid tensions. This is in light of past exclusion of Pakistani players from IPL due to similar strains. The BCCI remains tight-lipped about the bilateral cricket series, potentially impacting upcoming T20 World Cup matches scheduled in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NHRC Steps in on Missing Ladakhi Girl Case Amid Alleged Social Pressures

NHRC Steps in on Missing Ladakhi Girl Case Amid Alleged Social Pressures

 India
2
The Fall of a Socialist Strongman: Maduro’s Dethroning

The Fall of a Socialist Strongman: Maduro’s Dethroning

 Global
3
Camille Rast's Breakthrough Victory on Slovenia's Slopes

Camille Rast's Breakthrough Victory on Slovenia's Slopes

 Global
4
Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Resilient Power Broker Under Spotlight

Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Resilient Power Broker Under Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026