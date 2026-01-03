Mustafizur Rahman Released Amid Increasing Indo-Bangladesh Tensions

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad on advice from the BCCI due to escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh. The IPL franchise had secured Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore after a bidding war last month.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that KKR could seek a replacement if necessary. The move follows recent political unrest in Bangladesh, notably after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the introduction of a new interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. These shifts have strained diplomatic relations, raising safety concerns.

The situation has sparked criticism directed at KKR's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for including Rahman amid tensions. This is in light of past exclusion of Pakistani players from IPL due to similar strains. The BCCI remains tight-lipped about the bilateral cricket series, potentially impacting upcoming T20 World Cup matches scheduled in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)