Turbulence in Cricket: Bangladesh Seeks Venue Shift for World Cup Matches Over Safety Concerns
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has been urged to relocate its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka due to safety concerns stemming from Mustafizur Rahman's IPL release. Political tensions contribute to the discomfort, with growing unrest in Bangladesh after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is considering a shift of its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka amid concerns for player safety. This comes following the ouster of cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL based on instructions from BCCI.
Bangladesh's sports ministry advisor, Asif Nazrul, has emphasized the need for the ICC to consider the safety of Bangladeshi players, urging a relocation of games originally scheduled in India to Sri Lanka.
This move is entwined with rising political unrest in Bangladesh following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ousting, which has strained Indo-Bangla relations and raised concerns over the safety of Bangladeshi nationals in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
