England Dominates Day 1's Second Session at Ashes Finale

England showcased a commanding performance on Day 1's second session of the final Ashes Test, reaching 211/3 at tea with Joe Root and Harry Brook unbeaten. The partnership solidified England's position against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, crossing the 200-run mark without losing a wicket in the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:33 IST
Joe Root in action (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
England asserted their dominance in the second session of the final Ashes Test, played at Sydney Cricket Ground. Crossing the 200-run threshold, the team stood at 211/3 after tea on Day 1. Joe Root and Harry Brook, both in impressive form, remained unbeaten, bolstering their side's position against Australia.

The day began with England starting the session at 114/3, with Root and Brook at the crease. Root's stellar drive off Scott Boland during the 26th over set the tone for a productive innings. By the end of 30 overs, England was comfortably placed at 142/3, negotiating the Australian threat adeptly.

Despite Australia's best efforts, England maintained their momentum. Root and Brook not only reached their respective fifties but also celebrated a significant 150-run partnership for the fourth wicket, putting England in a formidable position going into tea without losing any further wickets. Earlier, key contributions came from openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, making significant inroads into Australia's bowling attack.

Latest News

