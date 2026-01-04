Tigers Roar to Victory in HIL Opener

The Shrachi Bengal Tigers launched their Hockey India League season with a resounding 3-1 victory over JSW Soorma Club on Friday. Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, and Gursewak Singh contributed goals for the defending champions, in contrast to Soorma's single goal by Prabhjot Singh.

The first quarter of the game was competitive as both teams adjusted to the match. Soorma's strategy involved stretching play with long passes, while the Tigers relied on swift counter-attacks. However, neither side made significant breakthroughs early on.

Dominance shifted to the Tigers in the second quarter, as they seized possession while Abhishek forced several penalty corners. Soorma's goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch delivered crucial saves to keep his team in the game. Despite Soorma's late goal to narrow the gap, the Tigers sealed their triumph with a decisive goal in the final moments.