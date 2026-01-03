Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee, a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), launched a fierce attack on the Election Commission and the BJP during a rally in Alipurduar, West Bengal, on Saturday. Banerjee accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whom he mockingly called 'Vanish Kumar', of illegitimate voter deletions amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

As part of his 'Abar Jitbe Bangla' campaign, Banerjee is focusing on building momentum against perceived undemocratic practices by calling out the BJP's alleged efforts to control who qualifies as a voter. He urged people to come out in force during elections to teach a lesson to those undermining democratic rights.

Addressing a BJP stronghold, Banerjee aimed to sway Alipurduar voters back to TMC by promising not to curtail welfare schemes and by warning against entrusting the BJP, likening its members to snakes that turn on supporters. The TMC considers Alipurduar crucial for its strategy in the upcoming 2026 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)