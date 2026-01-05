Left Menu

Kavitha's Bold Accusations Rock BRS Leadership

Suspended BRS member K Kavitha made explosive allegations against her father KCR's party, citing corruption and procedural lapses. Despite her suspension, Kavitha promises a political return, criticizing both BRS and the ruling Congress, and pledging future investigations into Telangana governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:45 IST
Kavitha's Bold Accusations Rock BRS Leadership
Kavitha
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on her father K Chandrasekhar Rao's party, accusing it of entrenched corruption during its leadership in Telangana. Kavitha, who often appeared emotive during her speech to the Legislative Council, decried the BRS Constitution as 'a joke.'

Kavitha, who resigned from her post shortly after her suspension in September last year, accused the party's Disciplinary Action Committee of violating proper procedures. She cited significant corruption in construction projects under the BRS regime, including the controversial inundated collectorates in Siddipet and Siricilla.

Despite her controversy-laden departure from mainstream politics, Kavitha plans her comeback. She vowed to probe past governance if she becomes Chief Minister. Her initiatives now unfold under the Telangana Jagruti banner, opposing both BRS and Congress for perceived governance failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameroon's Indomitable Lions: Triumph in the Face of Adversity

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions: Triumph in the Face of Adversity

 Global
2
Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' Against Scheme Replacement

Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' Against Scheme Replacement

 India
3
Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

 United States
4
Revolutionizing Aquaculture: India's First Integrated RAS Trout Farm Unveiled

Revolutionizing Aquaculture: India's First Integrated RAS Trout Farm Unveile...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026