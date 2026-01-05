Kavitha's Bold Accusations Rock BRS Leadership
Suspended BRS member K Kavitha made explosive allegations against her father KCR's party, citing corruption and procedural lapses. Despite her suspension, Kavitha promises a political return, criticizing both BRS and the ruling Congress, and pledging future investigations into Telangana governance.
- Country:
- India
Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on her father K Chandrasekhar Rao's party, accusing it of entrenched corruption during its leadership in Telangana. Kavitha, who often appeared emotive during her speech to the Legislative Council, decried the BRS Constitution as 'a joke.'
Kavitha, who resigned from her post shortly after her suspension in September last year, accused the party's Disciplinary Action Committee of violating proper procedures. She cited significant corruption in construction projects under the BRS regime, including the controversial inundated collectorates in Siddipet and Siricilla.
Despite her controversy-laden departure from mainstream politics, Kavitha plans her comeback. She vowed to probe past governance if she becomes Chief Minister. Her initiatives now unfold under the Telangana Jagruti banner, opposing both BRS and Congress for perceived governance failures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kavitha
- BRS
- Telangana
- KCR
- corruption
- suspension
- politics
- allegations
- India
- governance
ALSO READ
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Summoned: Sikh Traditions Clashes with Politics
U.S. Seizes Maduro: A Shift in Global Oil Politics
Sreelekha Breaks Silence: Navigating BJP Politics in Thiruvananthapuram
Malaysia's Path to Reform: Capping Terms and Combating Corruption
Kapil Dev Addresses PGTI's Stance Amid IPL Broadcast Suspension in Bangladesh