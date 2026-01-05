Kavitha's Bold Accusations Rock BRS Leadership

Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on her father K Chandrasekhar Rao's party, accusing it of entrenched corruption during its leadership in Telangana. Kavitha, who often appeared emotive during her speech to the Legislative Council, decried the BRS Constitution as 'a joke.'

Kavitha, who resigned from her post shortly after her suspension in September last year, accused the party's Disciplinary Action Committee of violating proper procedures. She cited significant corruption in construction projects under the BRS regime, including the controversial inundated collectorates in Siddipet and Siricilla.

Despite her controversy-laden departure from mainstream politics, Kavitha plans her comeback. She vowed to probe past governance if she becomes Chief Minister. Her initiatives now unfold under the Telangana Jagruti banner, opposing both BRS and Congress for perceived governance failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)