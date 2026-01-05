Heroic Root Stands Tall in Final Ashes Test

Joe Root showcased a brilliant performance in the final Ashes Test, contributing 160 to England's first-innings total of 384. In response, Australia reached 166 for two by the close of the second day.

England entered the final Test with aspirations diminished by earlier defeats, but Root's century reflected a spirited continuation of their Melbourne success. Despite Root's dominance under Sydney's clear skies, Australia's bowlers eventually found their stride, with Michael Neser emerging as the standout, securing Root's wicket and closing England's innings.

As Australia began their innings, England's bowlers created early opportunities, although lapses allowed Australia's headway. Travis Head remained a resilient force, continuing his remarkable series form, set to resume with Neser on the third day. Root's prior partnerships, alongside an unfortunate dismissal of Ben Stokes, highlighted a test of endurance against Australia's bowling attack.

