Bangladesh Bans IPL Broadcast over Mustafizur Rahman's Ouster Amid Strained Indo-Bangla Ties

Bangladesh announced a ban on the broadcast of the Indian Premier League's forthcoming season on Monday.

The decision was a response to the BCCI's instruction to drop fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders' roster, a move that lacked a clear explanation and coincided with worsening diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The diplomatic strain was further highlighted when Bangladesh declined participation in next month's T20 World Cup in India, opting instead for matches to be played in Sri Lanka.

The Indo-Bangladeshi relationship deteriorated following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who took refuge in India amid protests...