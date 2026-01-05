Left Menu

Bangladesh Bans IPL Broadcast over Mustafizur Rahman's Ouster Amid Strained Indo-Bangla Ties

Bangladesh banned IPL broadcasts to protest Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from the league by BCCI. This decision comes amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, following incidents like Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ousting. Bangladesh also requested to have their T20 World Cup matches moved to Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:00 IST
Bangladesh Bans IPL Broadcast over Mustafizur Rahman's Ouster Amid Strained Indo-Bangla Ties
Mustafizur Rahman
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh announced a ban on the broadcast of the Indian Premier League's forthcoming season on Monday.

The decision was a response to the BCCI's instruction to drop fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders' roster, a move that lacked a clear explanation and coincided with worsening diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The diplomatic strain was further highlighted when Bangladesh declined participation in next month's T20 World Cup in India, opting instead for matches to be played in Sri Lanka.

The Indo-Bangladeshi relationship deteriorated following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who took refuge in India amid protests...

TRENDING

1
Oil Spill in Dnipro: A Crisis on the Riverside

Oil Spill in Dnipro: A Crisis on the Riverside

 Ukraine
2
Delhi Breathes Easier Amid Stubborn Pollution

Delhi Breathes Easier Amid Stubborn Pollution

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Suit Over Hathras Remarks

Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Suit Over Hathras Remarks

 India
4
Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames

Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026