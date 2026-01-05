Left Menu

T20 World Cup Trophy Shines at ILT20 Final as Desert Vipers Triumph

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy captivated fans at the ILT20 final, where the Desert Vipers defeated MI Emirates. Naveen-ul-Haq received a ticket for Afghanistan's opener against New Zealand. Sam Curran powered the Vipers to victory, earning Player of the Match and Series accolades.

Naveen-ul-Haq (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy captured the spotlight during the International League T20 (ILT20) final, a clash between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This prestigious trophy, part of the ongoing Trophy Tour, fueled excitement and drew significant attention from fans attending the event.

In a memorable moment building up to the global tournament, Afghanistan's fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who played for MI Emirates, was awarded a ticket for his country's opening match against New Zealand in Chennai on February 8. This presentation was a testament to the significance of the upcoming cricket spectacle.

Leading Desert Vipers to a 46-run victory, Sam Curran, the versatile England all-rounder, showcased remarkable talent with an unbeaten 74 off 51 balls. Curran's stellar performances earned him both Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set for February 7 to March 8, will unfold in India and Sri Lanka.

