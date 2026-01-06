Left Menu

Celtic's Rollercoaster: Nancy Out, O'Neill Returns Amid Fan Unrest

Celtic FC sacked manager Wilfried Nancy after only 33 days in charge, appointing former boss Martin O'Neill following a defeat by rivals Rangers. Fans protested against the board's lack of transfer investments as Celtic strives to reclaim the league title.

After a disappointing start to the season, Celtic Football Club has parted ways with manager Wilfried Nancy just 33 days into his tenure. The decision follows a stinging 3-1 defeat by arch-rivals Rangers, leaving Celtic in second place, six points behind league leaders Hearts.

In response, Celtic has rehired Martin O'Neill, a legendary figure among fans, to steer the team through the remainder of the season. O'Neill previously led Celtic to tremendous success, including a domestic treble and a memorable UEFA Cup final appearance in 2003.

The club's supporters have been vocally critical of the board, citing a lack of investment. Their frustrations reached a crescendo during the recent derby defeat, with protests erupting inside the stadium. The board hopes O'Neill's return will restore focus and drive Celtic towards another league title.

