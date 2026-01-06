Celtic's Rollercoaster: Nancy Out, O'Neill Returns Amid Fan Unrest

After a disappointing start to the season, Celtic Football Club has parted ways with manager Wilfried Nancy just 33 days into his tenure. The decision follows a stinging 3-1 defeat by arch-rivals Rangers, leaving Celtic in second place, six points behind league leaders Hearts.

In response, Celtic has rehired Martin O'Neill, a legendary figure among fans, to steer the team through the remainder of the season. O'Neill previously led Celtic to tremendous success, including a domestic treble and a memorable UEFA Cup final appearance in 2003.

The club's supporters have been vocally critical of the board, citing a lack of investment. Their frustrations reached a crescendo during the recent derby defeat, with protests erupting inside the stadium. The board hopes O'Neill's return will restore focus and drive Celtic towards another league title.

(With inputs from agencies.)