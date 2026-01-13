Pretoria Capitals Dominate to Top SA20 Table

Pretoria Capitals showcased a dominant all-round performance to secure a 53-run victory over MI Cape Town at Centurion in the SA20 2025-26 tournament. The bonus point win lifted them to 20 points, taking the top spot in the table, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape fell to second.

The charged home crowd on Monday night saw Sherfane Rutherford score a maiden SA20 half-century, pushing the Capitals to 185/6. Meanwhile, Gideon Peters' lethal bowling and Dewald Brevis' stunning fielding restricted MI Cape Town to 132/7, effectively dismantling the defending champions' hopes.

MI Cape Town faced a dramatic collapse, losing four wickets for just 11 runs, and were unable to recover despite Reeza Hendricks' gritty 68 not out. The Capitals capitalized on MI's bloopers during death overs, setting the stage for their forthcoming matches with newfound confidence. (ANI)

