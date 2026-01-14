Left Menu

Amateur Tennis Triumph: Jordan Smith's Million-Dollar Victory

Sydney's amateur tennis player, Jordan Smith, secured a stunning victory at the 'One Point Slam.' Smith triumphed over top-tier competitors including Jannik Sinner and Joanna Garland, earning a A$1 million prize. The event, featuring unconventional rules, highlighted Smith's determination amidst professional players.

In an astonishing turn of events, Sydney's own amateur tennis player, Jordan Smith, emerged victorious at the 'One Point Slam,' securing a hefty A$1 million reward. The event, which took place as part of the expanded Australian Open opening week, saw Smith outperform both celebrities and professional athletes, including renowned players like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Iga Swiatek.

Smith, who gained entry as the New South Wales state champion, conquered two-times Australian Open winner Sinner and women's world number four Amanda Anisimova before defeating Joanna Garland in the final. Garland, ranked as the women's number 117, had reached the final by besting global tennis sensations like Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios.

The 'One Point Slam' introduced unique game mechanics, such as 'rock, paper, scissors' to determine the server, with amateurs allowed two serves while professional players were limited to one. Smith, elated by his victory, expressed plans to invest his winnings in a new home, marking a significant personal and professional milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

