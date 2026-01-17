Left Menu

Sculpting Elegance: The Revival of Tailoring with Nina Penlington

Nina Penlington transitioned from a career in the British civil service to becoming a bespoke tailor, carving a niche on London's Savile Row. Now based in Budleigh Salterton, she has launched her own brand. Penlington discusses the evolution of tailoring and dresses for personal empowerment rather than gaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nina Penlington, once a civil servant, reshaped her career by immersing herself in the craftsmanship of tailoring. She made her mark on London's renowned Savile Row before establishing her own brand from her workshop in Budleigh Salterton.

While reflecting on her journey, Penlington emphasized the personal empowerment that comes with bespoke tailoring. She believes suiting should cater to individual style and comfort rather than being dictated by societal gaze.

Looking ahead, Penlington advocates for the sustainability and quality of bespoke tailoring, arguing it's a more worthy investment than luxury department store offerings. She foresees tailoring's growth as an art form, driven by those who appreciate fine craftsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

