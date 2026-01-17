Sculpting Elegance: The Revival of Tailoring with Nina Penlington

Nina Penlington, once a civil servant, reshaped her career by immersing herself in the craftsmanship of tailoring. She made her mark on London's renowned Savile Row before establishing her own brand from her workshop in Budleigh Salterton.

While reflecting on her journey, Penlington emphasized the personal empowerment that comes with bespoke tailoring. She believes suiting should cater to individual style and comfort rather than being dictated by societal gaze.

Looking ahead, Penlington advocates for the sustainability and quality of bespoke tailoring, arguing it's a more worthy investment than luxury department store offerings. She foresees tailoring's growth as an art form, driven by those who appreciate fine craftsmanship.

