Record-Breaking Day at Australian Open: Upsets and Triumphs

The Australian Open kicked off to a record-breaking start with a stunning day one, where 73,235 fans piled into Melbourne Park, surpassing previous records set in 2019. This thrilling day featured several notable performances and unexpected upsets.

Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside her early challenges to secure a commanding victory over Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, advancing with a 6-4, 6-1 win. Similarly, Alexander Zverev battled back from a deficit to overcome Gabriel Diallo, moving smoothly into the next round.

In an intense showdown, Elsa Jacquemot emerged victorious over Marta Kostyuk in the first Australian Open women's singles match to be decided over three tiebreaks, marking a historic moment. This opening day highlights the tournament's allure, with fans eager to witness the unfolding drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)