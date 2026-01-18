Left Menu

Record-Breaking Day at Australian Open: Upsets and Triumphs

Day one of the Australian Open witnessed record-breaking attendance and a series of thrilling matches. Aryna Sabalenka, Alexander Zverev, and others advanced to the next rounds. Notably, debutant Elsa Jacquemot upset a top seed in a historic tiebreak thriller, and the event saw unprecedented ticket demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open kicked off to a record-breaking start with a stunning day one, where 73,235 fans piled into Melbourne Park, surpassing previous records set in 2019. This thrilling day featured several notable performances and unexpected upsets.

Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside her early challenges to secure a commanding victory over Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, advancing with a 6-4, 6-1 win. Similarly, Alexander Zverev battled back from a deficit to overcome Gabriel Diallo, moving smoothly into the next round.

In an intense showdown, Elsa Jacquemot emerged victorious over Marta Kostyuk in the first Australian Open women's singles match to be decided over three tiebreaks, marking a historic moment. This opening day highlights the tournament's allure, with fans eager to witness the unfolding drama.

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

