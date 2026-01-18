Left Menu

Mitchell and Phillips Power New Zealand to Competitive Total Against India

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips propelled New Zealand to 337/8 against India with crucial centuries. Despite early setbacks due to India's pace attack, their 219-run partnership for the fourth wicket shifted momentum. India's bowlers clawed back with wickets, but New Zealand finished strongly.

Updated: 18-01-2026 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips delivered standout performances, scoring centuries that helped New Zealand amass 337 for eight in the crucial third ODI against India. The match saw early dominance from India's pacers, but Mitchell and Phillips' partnership changed the game's trajectory.

Initially, India reduced New Zealand to 58 for three with impressive spells from Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. Singh, returning to the squad, made an early impact by dismissing Henry Nicholls for a duck, showcasing precision and skill. Harshit also contributed by removing Devon Conway cheaply, maintaining pressure on the visitors.

However, the experienced Mitchell anchored New Zealand's recovery, while Phillips added momentum. Their combined effort lifted New Zealand from a precarious position to a commendable score, even as India fought back with crucial wickets late in the innings. Michael Bracewell's finishing ensured a robust total for the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

