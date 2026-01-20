Shelton Shines: A Masterclass in Power at Australian Open

American eighth seed Ben Shelton showcased his exceptional power and tiebreak proficiency to defeat Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(5) in an intense left-handed showdown at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, advancing to the Australian Open's second round.

Shelton, who last year reached the semi-finals where he lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, breezed through the first set. However, Humbert staged a comeback, pushing the match to tiebreaks in both the second and third sets. Utilizing his extensive tiebreak experience from last year's tournament, Shelton emerged victorious.

Demonstrating his caliber from the outset, Shelton hammered a 229kph serve early and aggressively moved ahead. Despite Humbert's resilience in the second set, Shelton's command in critical moments, particularly during tiebreaks, proved decisive. The match's concluding set highlighted serving prowess, with Shelton overcoming a 3-0 deficit in the tiebreak to win on match point, marking Humbert's first Grand Slam defeat against a left-hander in four matches.

