Left Menu

ED Launches Multi-State Crackdown in Rs 658 Crore Fake GST Case

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches across multiple states, including Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Manipur, to investigate a fake GST input tax credit case originating in Arunachal Pradesh. The case involves Rs 658 crore worth of fraudulent ITC claims and shell companies, with Rakesh Sharma and Ashutosh Kumar Jha as key suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:58 IST
ED Launches Multi-State Crackdown in Rs 658 Crore Fake GST Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a widespread operation across multiple Indian states as part of a probe into a significant fake GST input tax credit case valued at Rs 658 crore. The case, originating in Arunachal Pradesh, has led to multi-state searches involving premises linked to various individuals and companies.

Investigations are currently being carried out under the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED's Itanagar office, in close coordination with various state police departments, has targeted regions including Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Manipur.

The investigation stems from an FIR lodged by the Itanagar Police, accusing Rakesh Sharma and Ashutosh Kumar Jha of fraudulently obtaining Input Tax Credit (ITC) through fake invoices. A non-existent firm and 58 shell entities are also under scrutiny by enforcement officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

 Norway
2
BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

 India
3
Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

 France
4
India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026