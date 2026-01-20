Drama Unfolds at Australian Open: Upsets, Farewells, and Thrilling Matches

The Australian Open's third day captured fans' emotions with dramatic plays and departures. Switzerland's Belinda Bencic made a strong statement by defeating Katie Boulter, moving ahead comfortably with a solid 6-0, 7-5 score.

In another twist, Jannik Sinner moved to the next round as Hugo Gaston retired heartbroken, a setback during their match. Meanwhile, veteran player Gael Monfils received an emotional send-off from fans as he announced his Australian Open farewell.

Elsewhere on the courts, fierce competitions ensued, with athletes like Ben Shelton, Karen Khachanov, and Elena Rybakina showcasing their prowess. While some players triumphed, others faced early exits, adding more layers to the tournament's unfolding drama.