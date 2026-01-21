Left Menu

Daniil Medvedev Clinches Hard-Fought Victory at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev overcame an initial setback to win against Quentin Halys in the Australian Open's second round. After losing the first set in a tiebreak, Medvedev regrouped to win the next three sets, securing a place in the third round where he will face Hungarian Fabian Marozsan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:26 IST
Daniil Medvedev Clinches Hard-Fought Victory at Australian Open
Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev faced a challenging start against Quentin Halys in the second round of the Australian Open but demonstrated resilience to claim victory. After an intense first-set tiebreak loss, Medvedev came back strong, winning the match 6-7(9) 6-3 6-4 6-2.

The Russian, who has reached the finals three times at Melbourne Park, rebounded from losing the first set and an early break in the second. He regained his footing, dominating baseline exchanges and capitalizing on Halys's weak returns.

After the match, Medvedev reflected on his performance, noting that he was still adjusting to Melbourne's courts. Despite these challenges, he progresses to the third round, set to face Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security

Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security

 India
2
Trump's Ambitious Peace Plan: A New Global Mediation Board?

Trump's Ambitious Peace Plan: A New Global Mediation Board?

 Israel
3
Alecta Sells U.S. Treasuries: Citing Political Risk

Alecta Sells U.S. Treasuries: Citing Political Risk

 Global
4
CBI Academy Earns 5-Star Accreditation: A Leap to Excellence

CBI Academy Earns 5-Star Accreditation: A Leap to Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026