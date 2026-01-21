Daniil Medvedev Clinches Hard-Fought Victory at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev faced a challenging start against Quentin Halys in the second round of the Australian Open but demonstrated resilience to claim victory. After an intense first-set tiebreak loss, Medvedev came back strong, winning the match 6-7(9) 6-3 6-4 6-2.

The Russian, who has reached the finals three times at Melbourne Park, rebounded from losing the first set and an early break in the second. He regained his footing, dominating baseline exchanges and capitalizing on Halys's weak returns.

After the match, Medvedev reflected on his performance, noting that he was still adjusting to Melbourne's courts. Despite these challenges, he progresses to the third round, set to face Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

