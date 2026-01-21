Daniil Medvedev Clinches Hard-Fought Victory at Australian Open
Daniil Medvedev overcame an initial setback to win against Quentin Halys in the Australian Open's second round. After losing the first set in a tiebreak, Medvedev regrouped to win the next three sets, securing a place in the third round where he will face Hungarian Fabian Marozsan.
Daniil Medvedev faced a challenging start against Quentin Halys in the second round of the Australian Open but demonstrated resilience to claim victory. After an intense first-set tiebreak loss, Medvedev came back strong, winning the match 6-7(9) 6-3 6-4 6-2.
The Russian, who has reached the finals three times at Melbourne Park, rebounded from losing the first set and an early break in the second. He regained his footing, dominating baseline exchanges and capitalizing on Halys's weak returns.
After the match, Medvedev reflected on his performance, noting that he was still adjusting to Melbourne's courts. Despite these challenges, he progresses to the third round, set to face Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sweeny's Grand Slam Showdown: A Test Against Tennis Royalty
Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open
Djokovic Strikes with 100th Melbourne Park Win, Eyes Record 25th Grand Slam
Djokovic Dazzles in Australian Open Debut, Eyes 25th Grand Slam
Carlos Alcaraz Begins Grand Slam Quest with Dominant Win