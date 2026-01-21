Rohit Sharma Reflects on T20 World Cup Sidelines and Captaincy Challenges

Former India captain Rohit Sharma recently discussed the unique experience of watching the T20 World Cup from home for the first time. As he steps away from the global stage, he reflected on the tough decisions defining his tenure as skipper.

Sharma, alongside Virat Kohli, now focuses solely on the 50-over format after retiring from Tests and T20s. He explained the challenges of selection, citing a need to balance team dynamics and player skills, as seen with Shreyas Iyer's omission.

The veteran emphasized creating a positive, open team environment. As India defends its T20 title, Sharma remains confident in the youthful squad's cohesion and potential, stressing the importance of winning conversations.

