Rohit Sharma Reflects on T20 World Cup Sidelines and Captaincy Challenges

Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma shares his thoughts on missing the T20 World Cup and the challenges faced during his captaincy. As he transitions from player to spectator, Sharma highlights the importance of open communications and tough decision-making, while remaining optimistic about the next generation of Indian cricketers.

Updated: 21-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:03 IST
Former India captain Rohit Sharma recently discussed the unique experience of watching the T20 World Cup from home for the first time. As he steps away from the global stage, he reflected on the tough decisions defining his tenure as skipper.

Sharma, alongside Virat Kohli, now focuses solely on the 50-over format after retiring from Tests and T20s. He explained the challenges of selection, citing a need to balance team dynamics and player skills, as seen with Shreyas Iyer's omission.

The veteran emphasized creating a positive, open team environment. As India defends its T20 title, Sharma remains confident in the youthful squad's cohesion and potential, stressing the importance of winning conversations.

