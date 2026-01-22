Afghanistan Clinches Series with Dominant Win Over West Indies

In a commanding performance, Afghanistan sealed a series victory against West Indies, winning the second T20I by 39 runs in Dubai. Mujeeb ur Rahman's impressive four-wicket haul played a crucial role, as did key half-centuries by Darwish Rasooli and Sediqullah Atal.

After West Indies won the toss and opted to field, Afghanistan was initially faltering with a score of 37/2 in 4.5 overs. However, a pivotal 115-run partnership between Atal, who scored 53, and Rasooli, contributing 68, revived their innings. Azmatullah Omarzai's brisk 26 off 13 balls further lifted Afghanistan to a formidable total of 189/4 in 20 overs.

West Indies, struggling in their run chase, were reduced to 38/3 due to Mujeeb's back-to-back wickets. Despite a 68-run partnership from Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer, the team collapsed at 150 all out in 18.5 overs. Mujeeb's remarkable performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)