Left Menu

Afghanistan Clinches Series with Dominant Win Over West Indies

Afghanistan secured a series victory against West Indies in Dubai with a decisive 39-run win in the second T20I. Mujeeb ur Rahman's four-wicket haul and half-centuries from Darwish Rasooli and Sediqullah Atal were pivotal in defeating the two-time world champions, giving Afghanistan a commanding 2-0 lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:01 IST
Afghanistan Clinches Series with Dominant Win Over West Indies
Mujeeb ur Rahman. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a commanding performance, Afghanistan sealed a series victory against West Indies, winning the second T20I by 39 runs in Dubai. Mujeeb ur Rahman's impressive four-wicket haul played a crucial role, as did key half-centuries by Darwish Rasooli and Sediqullah Atal.

After West Indies won the toss and opted to field, Afghanistan was initially faltering with a score of 37/2 in 4.5 overs. However, a pivotal 115-run partnership between Atal, who scored 53, and Rasooli, contributing 68, revived their innings. Azmatullah Omarzai's brisk 26 off 13 balls further lifted Afghanistan to a formidable total of 189/4 in 20 overs.

West Indies, struggling in their run chase, were reduced to 38/3 due to Mujeeb's back-to-back wickets. Despite a 68-run partnership from Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer, the team collapsed at 150 all out in 18.5 overs. Mujeeb's remarkable performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu 2025 Assembly Polls: Kamal Haasan and Vijay's Parties Gear Up With Symbols

Tamil Nadu 2025 Assembly Polls: Kamal Haasan and Vijay's Parties Gear Up Wit...

 India
2
AI Fest 2026: Chandigarh University's Pioneering Tech Event Fuels Innovation

AI Fest 2026: Chandigarh University's Pioneering Tech Event Fuels Innovation

 India
3
Canada Rallies Behind PM Carney Amid Tensions with U.S.

Canada Rallies Behind PM Carney Amid Tensions with U.S.

 Global
4
Carbon Credit Scheme Expands to More Sectors

Carbon Credit Scheme Expands to More Sectors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026