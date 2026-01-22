Afghanistan Clinches Series with Dominant Win Over West Indies
Afghanistan secured a series victory against West Indies in Dubai with a decisive 39-run win in the second T20I. Mujeeb ur Rahman's four-wicket haul and half-centuries from Darwish Rasooli and Sediqullah Atal were pivotal in defeating the two-time world champions, giving Afghanistan a commanding 2-0 lead.
After West Indies won the toss and opted to field, Afghanistan was initially faltering with a score of 37/2 in 4.5 overs. However, a pivotal 115-run partnership between Atal, who scored 53, and Rasooli, contributing 68, revived their innings. Azmatullah Omarzai's brisk 26 off 13 balls further lifted Afghanistan to a formidable total of 189/4 in 20 overs.
West Indies, struggling in their run chase, were reduced to 38/3 due to Mujeeb's back-to-back wickets. Despite a 68-run partnership from Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer, the team collapsed at 150 all out in 18.5 overs. Mujeeb's remarkable performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' honor.
