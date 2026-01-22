Inter Milan Looks to Strengthen Serie A Lead Amid Tough Battles

Inter Milan aims to extend its lead in Serie A as they host the struggling Pisa side on Friday, a match that presents an opportunity before rivals face each other in critical clashes. Inter leads the standings by three points over AC Milan, with Napoli six points behind.

In a weekend packed with pivotal games, AC Milan visits Roma, while Napoli travels to Juventus. Inter, held back by recent injury concerns, including Denzel Dumfries and Hakan Calhanoglu, seeks to maintain their dominance despite a recent 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League.

The congested schedule poses a challenge for Inter's manager Cristian Chivu, who must manage player fitness against these pressures. Meanwhile, Napoli deals with its own injury woes as they confront champions Juventus, and they are determined to address squad fatigue that has plagued their consistency in past seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)