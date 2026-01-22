Left Menu

Daring Escape Attempt Injures Uttar Pradesh Constables

Two Uttar Pradesh Police constables were gravely injured after an attack by assailants attempting to free an undertrial prisoner. The incident occurred as the officers escorted the prisoner back to jail. Local authorities have registered a case and made several arrests in connection to the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:40 IST
In a violent bid to free an undertrial, two Uttar Pradesh Police constables were critically injured by a group of attackers.

The assailants ambushed the officers while transporting the prisoner to jail, using bricks and sharp weapons.

Authorities have arrested three suspects as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

